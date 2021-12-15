Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, a growth of 148.5% from the November 15th total of 359,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PIAIF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 44,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,052. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

