Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, a growth of 148.5% from the November 15th total of 359,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.6 days.
OTCMKTS:PIAIF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 44,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,052. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.