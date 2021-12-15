Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 83.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,696. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.