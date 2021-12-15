Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.65.

NYSE PINS opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 599,052 shares of company stock worth $31,723,709. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $368,411,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares during the period.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

