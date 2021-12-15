Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $177.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.59 and a 200-day moving average of $165.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $107.96 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

