Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $164.07 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $164.07 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,876,745 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

