PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $474,091.75 and $157.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

