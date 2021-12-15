Pivotal Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $800.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.08.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $620.56. 16,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $685.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $722.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

