PKG Token (PKG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,773.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $332,966.92 and $2,773.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PKG Token has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.43 or 0.08181178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,862.96 or 0.99703981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

