Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.57

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.57 and traded as high as C$4.62. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 32,853 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.56. The company has a market cap of C$464.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

