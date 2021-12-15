Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Shares Down 0.1%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 63,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 27,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,067,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $8,739,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $8,344,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $6,045,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,826,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

