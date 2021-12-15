PolkaCover (CVR) Achieves Market Cap of $7.44 Million

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

