Polytrade (TRADE) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.73 Million

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. Polytrade has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00040767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00207772 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,569,645 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

