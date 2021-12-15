Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the November 15th total of 143,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PNTM stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. Pontem has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Pontem by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pontem by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

