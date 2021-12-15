Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Down 22.6% This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $27.73 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.34 or 0.00019089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.08197010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,950.06 or 1.00010264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

