Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 96.0% in November

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the November 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

POAHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,321. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

Separately, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

