PotCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $951.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $951.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,807.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.90 or 0.08238335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00313964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00917988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00074064 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.38 or 0.00383909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00259812 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,134,665 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

