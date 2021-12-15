Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,795.00

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00005021 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $489,414.32 and approximately $13,795.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00054987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.73 or 0.08146300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00077193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,667.94 or 0.99796331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

