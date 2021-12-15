Powerledger Trading Down 12.5% This Week (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. Powerledger has a total market cap of $200.15 million and approximately $15.73 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00207773 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 463,136,097 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

