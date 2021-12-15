Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.92

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and traded as low as $12.89. Prada shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 395 shares traded.

PRDSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prada in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

