Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Purchases $48,480.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Prelude Therapeutics stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 748,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,687. The company has a market capitalization of $627.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.44. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96.
Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.
About Prelude Therapeutics
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.
Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.