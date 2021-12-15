Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Purchases $48,480.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prelude Therapeutics stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 748,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,687. The company has a market capitalization of $627.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.44. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after purchasing an additional 644,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 624,622 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,452,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.