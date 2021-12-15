Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Up 9.8%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares shot up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.05. 12,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 296,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several research firms recently commented on PRLD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

The stock has a market cap of $586.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.39.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 178,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 624,622 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

