Presearch Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $89.83 million and approximately $745,962.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

