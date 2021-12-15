Primas Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $3.24 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primas has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00314378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

