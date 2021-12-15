PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113,715.00 (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $113,715.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.79 or 0.07942304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00076792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.37 or 1.00093350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002540 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars.

