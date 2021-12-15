Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.00

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 238023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,236,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,890,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

