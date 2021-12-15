Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.35

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.35 and last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 4754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $26,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $159,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,796,044 shares of company stock worth $165,969,178.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

