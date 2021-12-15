Project Inverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $544,018.53 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $544,018.53 and $206,350.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00052984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.83 or 0.07841722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,981.88 or 0.99631063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,331,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

