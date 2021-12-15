Project Pai Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $288,705.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00085075 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002457 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,787,708,270 coins and its circulating supply is 1,584,617,469 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

