Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Short Interest Update

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PUODY remained flat at $$142.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.45. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

Get Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.