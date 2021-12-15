Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.33

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 425163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

PROSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

About Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

