Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Short Interest Update

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the November 15th total of 91,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 98.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAQC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Provident Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

