PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PTXKY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. 2,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

