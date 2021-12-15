Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OPYGY traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.08. 2,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $123.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81.

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

