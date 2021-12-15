Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $261.02 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $261.02 million and $20.87 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.44 or 0.08034003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00077395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,801.09 or 1.00777385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002579 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.