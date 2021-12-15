Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading Down 1.7%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.38. 4,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 3,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000.

