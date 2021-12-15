Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading Down 2.5%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 8,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 1,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 54.55% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

