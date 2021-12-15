PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $190.00

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.54), with a volume of 49240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.40 ($2.57).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £826.07 million and a PE ratio of -48.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.45%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

