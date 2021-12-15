QASH (QASH) Market Cap Reaches $21.37 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $21.37 million and approximately $342,391.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00200464 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

