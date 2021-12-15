QNB Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS QNBC opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. QNB has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

