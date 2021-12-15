QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after buying an additional 879,661 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.54. The stock had a trading volume of 191,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $191.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

