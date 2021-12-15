Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 10.6% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and $47,756.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,211.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.65 or 0.07912622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00305392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.17 or 0.00892088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00071737 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00382812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00258024 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,520,284 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

