Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.43

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.43 and last traded at C$27.52, with a volume of 113338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.77.

QBR.B has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.35.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

