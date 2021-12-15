Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $165.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

