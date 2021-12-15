R Craig Kennedy Sells 600 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00.

Shares of FSLR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

