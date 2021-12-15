Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0047 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.003881.

RADLY stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Raia Drogasil has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

