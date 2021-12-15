Raia Drogasil S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

