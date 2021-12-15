Raia Drogasil S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.
