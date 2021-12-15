Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.45

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $7.02. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 492 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Raiffeisen Bank International’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

