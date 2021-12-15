Rainicorn 1-Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0882 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $41.68 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00054882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.42 or 0.08163681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,903.11 or 1.00021899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00053092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars.

