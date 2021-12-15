Rally (RLY) Market Cap Reaches $810.96 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $810.96 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00054987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.73 or 0.08146300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00077193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,667.94 or 0.99796331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002590 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,185,789,146 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

