RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.21

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $85.83 million and $67.43 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00208263 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,937,142 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

